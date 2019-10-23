



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four protests are planned today for President Donald Trump’s visit to Pittsburgh to speak at the Marcellus Shale Coalition Insight Conference downtown.

The first protest began at 9 a.m. at the Gateway Center T station in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh.

The protesters marched from the T station over to Point State Park, where they blocked the roads near the Wyndham Hotel.

WATCH LIVE: Downtown Pittsburgh Protest —

Carrying a banner that read “Our solidarity will defeat White Nationalists,” the protesters chanted, “Rise up,” and “You are not welcome here Donald Trump.”

“We wanted to send a very clear message to President Trump that our city is a City of peace that we are many communities coming together,” said Sara Stockmayo, of Bend the Arc Pittsburgh. “We are not willing to stand ideally by and do nothing. We feel we have voices and we have collective power, and we want to use our voices and power.”

Around 9:30 a.m., Pittsburgh Police in riot gear moved in, telling the protesters to leave or be arrested. When the protest did not disperse, officers began taking the demonstrators into custody one-by-one.

The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department updated the number of protesters arrested. They say 14 were taken into custody after blocking the ramp from the Fort Pitt Bridge and refusing to move.

UPDATE: 14 protesters were arrested around 9:30 a.m. after they blocked off ramp from Ft. Pitt bridge and refused to move after warnings. https://t.co/MqJ1hCHqCv — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 23, 2019

The protest was organized by Bend the Arc, and called the “Solidarity Defeats White Nationalism” rally.

One by one ⁦@PghPolice⁩ are arresting the demonstrators here on Liberty Ave & Commonwealth Place @kdka pic.twitter.com/CNOky5JBX1 — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) October 23, 2019

“Show up at this fracking conference and turning it into a campaign event for himself, as if none of this is going on, impervious to our pain, is just incredibly painful; and honestly, it speaks to the kind of person he is,” protester Tammy Hepps said.

The Women’s March on Washington has organized the “March for Truth: Impeach and Remove” rally that is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. near the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Protesters are outside the Convention Center awaiting the President’s arrival. pic.twitter.com/MBrHZ6N1nX — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) October 23, 2019

Additional protests are also planned throughout the day.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.