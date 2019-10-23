



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– There was a mixed reception from protesters and reporters amidst President Trump’s visit to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Protests began early this morning ahead of Trump’s visit. A group of demonstrators gathered in the heart of downtown. It is one of four protests planned for the day. The protesters carried signs and chanted, “Rise up,” and “You are not welcome here Donald Trump.”

Peaceful protest downtown #Pittsburgh. “Rise Up” is being chanted. This is 1 of 4 protests happening today. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/oeZJjXCz55 — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) October 23, 2019

Road closures began at midnight and will continue throughout the day. Trump’s motorcade also is expected to disrupt traffic near Pittsburgh’s airport.

Heavy equipment was in place around the Convention Center as a safety measure, and police are patrolling downtown.

Just before 2:15 p.m., Pittsburgh Public Safety shut down Penn Avenue at Tenth street for a large group of protestors. KDKA’s Chris Hoffman reports their numbers are in the hundreds.

A few hundred protestors have arrived and now filled the intersection of Penn and 10th. pic.twitter.com/6sjrFVPepq — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) October 23, 2019

Public Safety reports the protests are peaceful, but traffic delays should be expected.

UPDATE: Penn Avenue is closed at Tenth Street for a large group of protesters peacefully demonstrating. Expect traffic delays in area. https://t.co/XUjtovw97m — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 23, 2019

After the President completed his speech, the protest started to wrap up around 5 p.m.

A heavy presence of Pittsburgh Police officers joined the crowds to ensure that the scene stays peaceful.

HAPPENING NOW: #Trump supporters are out chanting now with protestors chanting back at them. @PghPolice are now in the street. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/V2WM0BrwIG — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) October 23, 2019

This is what the intersection of 10th and Penn Avenue looks like right now. @PghPolice are keeping everything under control. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/m6wxZ6JxIi — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) October 23, 2019

Protestors were here today spreading the message that they want trump impeached and removed from office.

Several hundred peaceful protestors also marched up here addressing what they say is a looming climate crisis, and were chanting “water is life”, “defend the water” and “no frack no wall… human rights for all.”

They say they don’t agree with the president’s policies and are worried about the future of their children.

“Our life support system which is free water, clean air, and fertile ground is under attack by the policies of this president and his administration. Without the living earth, we have no future and our children have no future,” said protestor Patricia Demarco.

There have not been any arrests since the 14 that were made earlier this morning.

Penn Avenue is now open for traffic.

https://twitter.com/NewsmanChris/status/1187121605761212417