PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Secret Service and bomb squad are investigating a suspicious bag found lying under the Andy Warhol Bridge this morning.

The small black bag was spotted lying on the 10th Street Bypass directly under the bridge around 7:15 a.m.

(Photo Credit: Lindsay Ward/KDKA)

Pittsburgh Police are asking people to move away from and avoid the area. Drivers are being asked to turn around.

Extra precautions are being taken in the area because of President Donald Trump’s visit to Pittsburgh later to speak at the Marcellus Shale conference at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

The bag was checked out and removed about a half hour later. Traffic is now back to normal.

