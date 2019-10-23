



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Secret Service and bomb squad are investigating a suspicious bag found lying under the Andy Warhol Bridge this morning.

The small black bag was spotted lying on the 10th Street Bypass directly under the bridge around 7:15 a.m.

Pittsburgh Police are asking people to move away from and avoid the area. Drivers are being asked to turn around.

Happening now: We’re near the 10th St. bypass and just told to leave by @PghPolice. There’s a small black bag under the Andy Warhol bridge. Bomb squad & Secret Service here. Drivers told to turn around. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/VFau4mEQFn — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) October 23, 2019

Extra precautions are being taken in the area because of President Donald Trump’s visit to Pittsburgh later to speak at the Marcellus Shale conference at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

The bag was checked out and removed about a half hour later. Traffic is now back to normal.

Scene clear on 10 St. bypass. Bag removed and traffic back to normal. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/PHUUxIrLIQ — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) October 23, 2019

