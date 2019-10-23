CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A registered sex offender is wanted for allegedly abducting and attempting to rape a 15-year-old boy.
Police say 43-year-old Russell Marycz, who is a registered sex offender, is wanted for felony offenses.
According to the Observer-Reporter, Marycz allegedly abducted a 15-year-old boy and tried to rape him.
The Observer-Reporter says Marycz took the boy to a winery in Carroll Township and offered him money to perform sexual acts.
Court documents show Marycz is facing multiple charges, including unlawful contact with a minor, kidnapping of a minor and attempted rape.
According to the Carroll Township Police Department, Marycz lives in West Elizabeth Borough and frequents the City of Monongahela.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-483-5556 or call the Washington County 911 center.
