PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Have you been meaning to schedule a mammogram?
Allegheny Health Network is making it easy today for the AHN Pink Out.
During breast cancer awareness month, on October 24, you can choose your preferred Allegheny Health Network location for a screening.
Walk-in and get your yearly screening mammogram with no appointment needed.
The event runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at six different AHN locations throughout the City of Pittsburgh.
For more details about the event visit www.ahn.org/pinkout.
