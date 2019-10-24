Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pennsylvania appeals court upheld the 60-year prison sentence for the man convicted in the mass stabbing at Franklin Regional High School.
The three-judge panel rejected Alex Hribal’s appeal.
Hribal’s attorneys claimed the sentencing judge abused his discretion when imposing the sentence of 23 years and six months to 60 years.
Hribal pleaded guilty to 43 counts for stabbing and slashing students when he was 16-years-old.
He was convicted of stabbing 20 classmates and a security guard. No lives were lost in the attack.
