



WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – A man who escaped from custody while awaiting a non-jury trial has been arrested in Wilkinsburg on two warrants. His suspected girlfriend has also been arrested on charges of hindering his apprehension.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Ydale Thomas was wanted on two Allegheny County bench warrants for allegedly violating his probation and parole and missing a court appearance.

The sheriff’s office says it all started back in September as Thomas, from North Versailles, was awaiting his non-jury trial.

At that time, officials say he was taken to the hospital for a medical issue. Before he could be taken back into custody, the sheriff’s office says he fled the emergency room.

There was an arrest warrant for Thomas’ escape and another warrant after he violated the terms of his probation and parole. He was on probation and parole for pleading guilty to numerous drug charges, the sheriff’s office says.

Sheriff’s deputies say when they started the search for Thomas, they ran into a woman believed to be his girlfriend, 29-year-old Jada Lee.

Lee was allegedly at Thomas’ last known resident and talked with deputies.

On Thursday morning, police say they watched Lee drive away in her vehicle. When she came back, Thomas was allegedly driving and Lee was in the passenger seat.

The two were pulled over and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

The sheriff’s office says Thomas is being held without bond and Lee is awaiting arraignment for charges of hindering apprehension.