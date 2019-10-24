  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters were busy overnight, battling two separate house fires in Allegheny County.

The first broke out around 5 a.m. at Marvista Street off of California Avenue in the city’s California-Kirkbride section.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

No injuries were reported.

It remains unknown if anyone was inside the house when the fire broke out.


 

About an hour later in Plum, a fire broke out along Unity Center Road.

There was a lot of smoke coming from the home when crews arrived.

The homeowner tells KDKA he was asleep when the fire started and is crediting his dogs with waking him up.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Everyone made it out safe.

The causes of both fires are being investigating.

