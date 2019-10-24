PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good friends Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon recently brought big smiles to some youth hockey players faces.
The duo teamed with Tim Hortons to ask the “experts” of youth sports how to lighten the mood of the activities after a recent study showed 67% of parents find youth sports too serious.
Crosby and McKinnon listened to the creative ideas from the players, and brought puppies and piñatas to the rink for the kids to enjoy.
The NHL stars spent the day with some youth players that the kids will never forget!
