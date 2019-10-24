



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Russian computer hacker accused of leading a worldwide conspiracy that targeted hundreds of thousands of computers with malware, enabling his group to steal more than $100 million from business and other bank accounts is still wanted by the FBI.

Criminal and civil allegations were filed in Pittsburgh against the accused man, Evgeniy Bogachev, in 2014. Some of his victims are from western Pennsylvania.

Evgeniy Mikhailovich Bogachev is still wanted by the #FBI for using online monikers in a racketeering enterprise & scheme that installed malicious software known as “Zeus” on victims’ computers. He was indicted in Western PA in 2014. Read more: https://t.co/ZvGEaySLFP pic.twitter.com/iPnH1am4NY — FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) October 24, 2019

Federal authorities say Bogachev’s group infected computers with software that captured passwords and account numbers and stole millions of dollars from victims.

The members of the gang come from Russia, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Among Bogachev’s hacking scheme tools was malware known as “Zeus.”

The scheme also employed malware called “Cryptolocker” that helped. An Erie company called Haysite Reinforced Plastics was defrauded out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Typically Cryptolocker holds encrypted information hostage, demanding payment to get it back.

The FBI says Zeus was used to steal bank account numbers, passwords, PINs and other information that would allow access to log into banking accounts.

Bogachev was indicted in 2014 on multiple charges, including computer fraud, bank fraud and money laundering.

A $3 million reward is offered for any information leading to his arrest or conviction.