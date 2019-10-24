



HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) — An 82-year-old woman has died after a house fire in Homestead.

Officials were called to the 200 block of East 14th St. in Homestead on Thursday for the house fire.

The woman, who lived at the home for more than 25 years, did not make it out of the house — her family told KDKA’s Chris Hoffman.

The Allegheny County Coroner identified her as Avis Brock.

The family said one of the woman’s five sons was her caretaker. Brock was starting to suffer from dementia, the family said.

One of her sons stepped out of the house Thursday and when he came back in, the smoke detectors were going off.

“I tell people all the time, it doesn’t matter how you die, it matters how you are when you die,” said David Brock, one of the victim’s sons. “She had a great heart. She was a wonderful woman. She was a strong Christian woman.”

The call came in for the fire at 8:09 p.m.

It took the seven fire companies 15 minutes to put out the blaze.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, but David Brock said a space heater may have played a role in the fire.