INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — A former inmate at a state correctional institution in Indiana County is charged with murdering his cellmate.
The Pennsylvania state police announced Thursday that Dwight Bowen, 43, is charged with one count of criminal homicide in the Jan. 1, 2019 death of 32-year-old Luis Antonio Santiago, who was Bowen’s cellmate at State Correctional Institute — Pine Grove.
An autopsy revealed Santiago’s cause of death was asphyxia due to venous obstruction. He also had lacerations and abrasions on his body.
Santiago was found unresponsive on the floor of his cell and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Officials found suspected blood and a t-shirt, which was folded in a long, narrow way, after search warrants. DNA testing revealed three cuttings from the t-shirt matched Santiago’s DNA. Blood from the cell also matched the DNA profiles from Santiago and Bowen.
Bowen is currently an inmate at State Correctional Institution — Houtzdale.
