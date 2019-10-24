UnitedHealthcare® presents Eye on Retirement highlighting resources to help live a happier, healthier retirement.

Beginning on October 16th thru November 10th, you can watch host, Melissa Sipusic, Director of Sales for UnitedHealthcare, talk with local experts on KDKA-TV & WPCW-TV about prescription assistance, why flu shots are critical, the importance of taking your meds, and much more.

Below are the segments to keep an eye out for throughout the campaign:

Giant Eagle Pharmacist, Amy Amond, will be providing recommendations as to the best way to help retirees protect themselves against the flu; as well as, suggestions for other vaccines retirees may want to consider.

You can watch UnitedHealthcare’s Melissa Sipusic & Thomas Abraham from Veteran’s Angels as they discuss what services the Veterans Angel’s offer and the different ways they can help veterans.

Amy Amond, Clinical Pharmacist for Giant Eagle, will also be discussing why is it important for retirees to take their medications as prescribed and her recommendations for a patient to stay adherent.

Melissa Sipusic from UnitedHealthcare will be talking with Carlow University’s Renee Ingle about Health Literacy, why it is important, what is the impact and who is at risk for poor health literacy