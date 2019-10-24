  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– After dropping his latest single, Louis Tomlinson is ready to come to a venue near you.

The former One Direction heartthrob is coming to Stage AE on June 13, 2020.

General admission tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Premium seat tickets start at $85.

On October 31, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., fans can buy pre-sale tickets using the password: KILLMYMIND.

“I’m lucky enough to have a very loyal fanbase who want as much music from me as possible,” says Tomlinson.

Doors are set to open at 6:30 p.m.

