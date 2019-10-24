



Major League Baseball umpire Rob Drake is under investigation by the league following a since-deleted tweet that he sent out on Tuesday night stating there would be a new civil war if President Trump is impeached.

ESPN reporter Jeff Passan documented the tweet in full, which said that Drake would buy an AR-15 if the president were to be impeached because “if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020.”

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred stated on Wednesday that the league is aware of the tweet and would be looking into it. Drake, who has since deactivated his account, had tweeted earlier on Tuesday about the House of Representatives inquiry into the president. That tweet was quoted as saying: “You can’t do an impeachment inquiry from the basement of Capital Hill without even a vote! What is going on in this country?”

An Indiana, PA native, the 50-year-old Drake has been a full-time major league umpire since 2010 after making his debut in 1999. He was part of the crew for the 2013 All-Star game and worked in the postseason four consecutive years from 2012-2015.

The Major League Baseball Umpire’s Association posted a statement on Facebook late Wednesday night calling Drake a “passionate individual” and stating that the post “does not represent the view of the MLBUA or reflect those of the umpires we represent.”