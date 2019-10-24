HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – It’s official: a resolution just passed in the state House makes October Wine Month in Pennsylvania.
The resolution to declare October as “Wine, Wineries and Grapes Month” across the state was introduced by Rep. Rob Matzie of Beaver and Allegheny. The Pennsylvania House of Representatives unanimously voted to adopt it.
According to a press release, Matzie introduced the resolution to raise awareness about Pennsylvania’s 270 licensed wineries and 280 wine grape growers that support the state’s economy.
Overall, he says about 14,000 acres of Pennsylvania are being farmed by grape growers.
“As the fourth-largest producer of wine grapes in the nation, Pennsylvania’s grape growers have a huge impact on our economy,” Matzie said in a press release.
“In fact, the production of grapes for wines and juices contributes about $1.5 billion annually to the state’s economy, and the grape-growing industry has created nearly 10,000 jobs, with a payroll of $390 million.”
On top of that, it’s estimated that wineries account for $320 million in annual tourism spending.
Now, each October will be “Wine, Wineries and Grapes Month” in Pennsylvania, meaning you still have a few days left to celebrate.
