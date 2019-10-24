



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For professional wrestler Gangrel, this is the most wonderful time of the year.

“I love Halloween. I love the fall season. This is like my Christmas.”

It’s easy to see why. Gangrel’s signature fanged look helped make him a star in what was then known as the World Wrestling Federation during the late 1990’s.

Today, Gangrel is still in demand. Speaking earlier this week, he rapidly rattled off his hectic schedule – working shows on consecutive days, flying home to teach a class of aspiring wrestlers, and getting ready to hit the road and do it all over again.

Thursday night, Gangrel’s busy schedule will bring him to Pittsburgh. He’ll be in one of the featured matches at the latest WrestleRex show at the historic Rex Theater on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

WrestleRex’s presentation and intimate theater setting sets it apart from many other independent pro wrestling shows in the U.S. But for a long-time pro like Gangrel, who’s worked shows around the world, it has a familiar feel.

“The only thing that’s new is what’s been forgotten.”

Gangrel recalled working many theater shows in Europe over his decades-long career.

“I love the old theaters,” he said. “I love that vibe.”

Gangrel’s opponent Thursday night is L.A. Park, a Mexican luchador who also made a name for himself in the U.S. during the late 1990’s when he wrestled for World Championship Wrestling as the original La Parka.

L.A. Park has a reputation for wild, bloody brawls – something Gangrel has already experienced for himself.

“He likes to fight,” Gangrel said. “Out of all my Halloween matches, this is the one I’m most looking forward to.”

Also scheduled to appear on Thursday night’s WrestleRex card are Pittsburgh native Sam Adonis and Joe Doering. Both recently returned to the U.S. after a tour with All Japan Pro Wrestling last month.

Doors open Thursday night at 7 p.m. Bell time is 8 p.m.