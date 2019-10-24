Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– These two snack brands no longer have to compete for shelf space in convenience stores, supermarkets, and pharmacies.
Snyder of Berlin, the Somerset County snack maker, has been sold to a competitor snack company.
Utz, the York County company, hasn’t said what it will do with the Snyder plant in Berlin. About 320 people work at the plant.
Utz makes snack products in 11 plants in Pennsylvania, among other states, including potato chips, cheese snacks, pretzels, corn chips, tortilla chips, popcorn, pork skins, and onion rings.
The terms of the sale were not disclosed.
