— A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper hopped into action to reunite an escaped kangaroo with its owner Monday night.

Trooper Huntley H. Hoemann said he thought the initial call about a kangaroo hopping down a rural road in Franklin County was a joke.

“I got a call from someone who saw a roo hopping down the road. I didn’t believe it at first,” he told WDAF.

There was an escape last night in Franklin Co, but not what you would expect. Troopers see many things during their career and this is one to remember. A kangaroo escaped from his home and Trooper H. Hoemann was able to find him and return him safely to his owner. 🦘❤️👮‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pUPU6R8cTt

— MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) October 22, 2019