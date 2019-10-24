Comments
BLOOMFIELD (KDKA) — Costumed residents and floats paraded through the streets of Bloomfield for the Halloween parade.
Thousands turned out for the event, the City of Pittsburgh said Thursday on Twitter.
Officials said it was the largest Bloomfield Halloween Parade ever.
A wonderful evening in #Pittsburgh!
The beautiful weather brought out thousands for the largest Bloomfield Halloween Parade ever!
Thank you to all the community members who work to bring this parade to life each year! pic.twitter.com/8wxl8IoBTI
— City of Pittsburgh (@CityPGH) October 25, 2019
“Thank you to all the community members who work to bring this parade to life each year!” the City of Pittsburgh posted on Twitter.
You must log in to post a comment.