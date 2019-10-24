TREE OF LIFE:Remember. Repair. Together. One Year Since The Synagogue Massacre.
BLOOMFIELD (KDKA) — Costumed residents and floats paraded through the streets of Bloomfield for the Halloween parade.

Thousands turned out for the event, the City of Pittsburgh said Thursday on Twitter.

(Photo Credit: City of Pittsburgh/Twitter)

Officials said it was the largest Bloomfield Halloween Parade ever.

“Thank you to all the community members who work to bring this parade to life each year!” the City of Pittsburgh posted on Twitter.

