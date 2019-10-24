TREE OF LIFE:Remember. Repair. Together. One Year Since The Synagogue Massacre.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ready for Halloween? It’s time to put on your costume, grab your jack-o-lantern basket and haul in some candy.

Check out the list below for trick-or-treating dates and times for townships and boroughs in Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland Counties.

 

Beaver County:

  • Ambridge: Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Beaver Falls: Check back later!
  • Brighton Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Daugherty Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Economy Borough: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Fallston Borough: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Hopewell Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Monaca Borough: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • New Brighton: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • New Sewickley Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Pulaski Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6:00-7:30 p.m.

 

Butler County:

  • Adams Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Haunted Halloween at Community Park Sunday, Oct. 27, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Buffalo Township/Sarver: Check back later!
  • Butler Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Center Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Cranberry Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Jackson Township: Check back later!
  • Seven Fields: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Zelienople: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

 

Fayette County:

  • Belle Vernon Borough: Saturday, Oct. 26, 3-5 p.m.
  • Brownsville Township: Trick or Treat Saturday, Oct. 26, 4-6 p.m.; Halloween Parade begins at 7 p.m.
  • Bullskin Township: Sunday, Oct. 27, 4-6 p.m.
  • Carmichael: Sunday, Oct 27 Halloween Parade 2 p.m., Trick or Treat follows
  • Connellsville City: Thursday, Oct 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Connellsville Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Dawson: Oct. 28, 1-2 p.m.
  • Dunbar Borough: Thursday, Oct. 31 Parade at 6 p.m. Trick or Treat follows until 8 p.m.
  • Dunbar Township: Sunday, Oct. 27, 4-6 p.m.
  • Everson Borough: Oct. 29, 2-4 p.m.
  • Fairchance Borough: Saturday, Oct. 26 Halloween Parade at 3:30 p.m., Trick or Treat follows
  • Georges Township: Saturday Oct. 26, 4-7 p.m.
  • Henry Clay Township: Monday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
  • Lower Tyrone Township: Oct. 28, 4-6 p.m.; Trunk or Treat at Brownfield Community Center. Dance to follow 6-8 p.m.
  • Luzerne Township: Saturday, Oct. 26, 1-3 p.m.
  • Menallen Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Newell Borough: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2-5 p.m.
  • Nicholson Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
  • North Union Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Ohiopyle Borough: Sunday, Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m.
  • Perryopolis/Perry Township: Sunday, Oct. 27, 3-5 p.m. Halloween Parade follows
  • Point Marion Borough: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m. Halloween Parade Tuesday, Oct. 29, 6 p.m.
  • Redstone Township: Saturday, Oct. 26 from 3-5 p.m., Oct. 28
  • Saltlick Township: Monday, Oct. 28, 2-4 p.m.
  • Scottdale: Thursday, Oct. 31 Halloween Parade, 5:30 p.m. Trick or Treat follows, 6-8 p.m.
  • Smithfield Borough: Saturday, Oct. 26, 4:30-6 p.m.
  • South Union Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Springfield Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Stewart Township: Monday, Oct. 28, 4-7 p.m.
  • Uniontown City: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 4-5 p.m. Halloween Parade follows
  • Upper Tyrone Township: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2-4 p.m.
  • Washington Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Wharton Township: Saturday, Oct. 26 Halloween Parade, 6 p.m. Trick or Treat follows until 9 p.m.

 

Washington County:

  • Bentleyville: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Canonsburg: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Carroll Township: Saturday, Oct. 26, 5-7 p.m.
  • Centerville: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Fallowfield Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • North Charleroi: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.
  • North Strabane: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Nottingham Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Peters Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • South Strabane: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Union Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • City of Washington: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

 

Westmoreland County:

  • Allegheny Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • East Huntingdon Township: Sunday, Oct. 28, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • City of Greensburg: Wednesday, Oct. 31, Halloween Parade at Lynch Field at 5:30 p.m. and Trick-or-Treating immediately afterward from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Hempfield Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Irwin: Check back later!
  • Monessen: Saturday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.
  • Mount Pleasant: Sunday Oct. 27, 2-4 p.m. Halloween Parade Wednesday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.
  • Murrysville: Check back later!
  • New Kensington: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
  • North Belle Vernon: Saturday, Oct. 26 Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Trick or Treat follows, 3-5 p.m.
  • North Huntingdon Township:Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Penn Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Rostraver Township: Saturday, Oct. 26, 3-6 p.m.
  • Scottdale: Thursday, Oct. 31 Halloween Parade, 6 p.m. Trick or Treat follows until 8 p.m.
  • Smithton: Saturday, Oct. 26, Halloween Parade. 1 p.m. Trick or Treat follows until 4 p.m.
  • Trafford Borough: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Unity Township: Check back later!
  • Washington Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • West Newton: Saturday, Oct. 26, Halloween Parade at 1 p.m. and Trick or Treat follows until 5 p.m.

 

