PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ready for Halloween? It’s time to put on your costume, grab your jack-o-lantern basket and haul in some candy.
Check out the list below for trick-or-treating dates and times for townships and boroughs in Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland Counties.
Beaver County:
- Ambridge: Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Beaver Falls: Check back later!
- Brighton Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Daugherty Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Economy Borough: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Fallston Borough: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Hopewell Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Monaca Borough: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- New Brighton: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- New Sewickley Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Pulaski Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6:00-7:30 p.m.
Butler County:
- Adams Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Haunted Halloween at Community Park Sunday, Oct. 27, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Buffalo Township/Sarver: Check back later!
- Butler Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Center Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Cranberry Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Jackson Township: Check back later!
- Seven Fields: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Zelienople: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Fayette County:
- Belle Vernon Borough: Saturday, Oct. 26, 3-5 p.m.
- Brownsville Township: Trick or Treat Saturday, Oct. 26, 4-6 p.m.; Halloween Parade begins at 7 p.m.
- Bullskin Township: Sunday, Oct. 27, 4-6 p.m.
- Carmichael: Sunday, Oct 27 Halloween Parade 2 p.m., Trick or Treat follows
- Connellsville City: Thursday, Oct 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Connellsville Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Dawson: Oct. 28, 1-2 p.m.
- Dunbar Borough: Thursday, Oct. 31 Parade at 6 p.m. Trick or Treat follows until 8 p.m.
- Dunbar Township: Sunday, Oct. 27, 4-6 p.m.
- Everson Borough: Oct. 29, 2-4 p.m.
- Fairchance Borough: Saturday, Oct. 26 Halloween Parade at 3:30 p.m., Trick or Treat follows
- Georges Township: Saturday Oct. 26, 4-7 p.m.
- Henry Clay Township: Monday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
- Lower Tyrone Township: Oct. 28, 4-6 p.m.; Trunk or Treat at Brownfield Community Center. Dance to follow 6-8 p.m.
- Luzerne Township: Saturday, Oct. 26, 1-3 p.m.
- Menallen Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.
- Newell Borough: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2-5 p.m.
- Nicholson Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
- North Union Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Ohiopyle Borough: Sunday, Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m.
- Perryopolis/Perry Township: Sunday, Oct. 27, 3-5 p.m. Halloween Parade follows
- Point Marion Borough: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m. Halloween Parade Tuesday, Oct. 29, 6 p.m.
- Redstone Township: Saturday, Oct. 26 from 3-5 p.m., Oct. 28
- Saltlick Township: Monday, Oct. 28, 2-4 p.m.
- Scottdale: Thursday, Oct. 31 Halloween Parade, 5:30 p.m. Trick or Treat follows, 6-8 p.m.
- Smithfield Borough: Saturday, Oct. 26, 4:30-6 p.m.
- South Union Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Springfield Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Stewart Township: Monday, Oct. 28, 4-7 p.m.
- Uniontown City: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 4-5 p.m. Halloween Parade follows
- Upper Tyrone Township: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2-4 p.m.
- Washington Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Wharton Township: Saturday, Oct. 26 Halloween Parade, 6 p.m. Trick or Treat follows until 9 p.m.
Washington County:
- Bentleyville: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Canonsburg: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Carroll Township: Saturday, Oct. 26, 5-7 p.m.
- Centerville: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Fallowfield Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- North Charleroi: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.
- North Strabane: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Nottingham Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Peters Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- South Strabane: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.
- Union Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- City of Washington: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.
Westmoreland County:
- Allegheny Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- East Huntingdon Township: Sunday, Oct. 28, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- City of Greensburg: Wednesday, Oct. 31, Halloween Parade at Lynch Field at 5:30 p.m. and Trick-or-Treating immediately afterward from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hempfield Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Irwin: Check back later!
- Monessen: Saturday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.
- Mount Pleasant: Sunday Oct. 27, 2-4 p.m. Halloween Parade Wednesday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.
- Murrysville: Check back later!
- New Kensington: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
- North Belle Vernon: Saturday, Oct. 26 Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Trick or Treat follows, 3-5 p.m.
- North Huntingdon Township:Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Penn Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Rostraver Township: Saturday, Oct. 26, 3-6 p.m.
- Scottdale: Thursday, Oct. 31 Halloween Parade, 6 p.m. Trick or Treat follows until 8 p.m.
- Smithton: Saturday, Oct. 26, Halloween Parade. 1 p.m. Trick or Treat follows until 4 p.m.
- Trafford Borough: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Unity Township: Check back later!
- Washington Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- West Newton: Saturday, Oct. 26, Halloween Parade at 1 p.m. and Trick or Treat follows until 5 p.m.
MORE TRICK-OR-TREAT INFORMATION:
