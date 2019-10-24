



WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Three people were arrested on animal cruelty charges after nearly 100 animals were seized in Washington County.

State police say a search warrant resulted in the seizure of 92 dogs in Washington County in the summer of 2018. One cat was also seized, bringing the total to 93.

Approximately 100 dogs, German Shorthaired Pointers, a well-known breed of hunting dog, were found living in what’s described as deplorable conditions.

As the raid went on, animal rescue workers and volunteers began emerging from the grounds, high atop a rugged rural road, with the animals. Some of them had to be carried by the rescuers.

The state police were alerted to the situation by neighbors, who said there were warning signs.

They say some of the dogs started getting loose and running around the neighborhood, showing up hungry on doorsteps. The community and people who love the breed then started connecting on Facebook.

Police were trying to determine the owners after the seizure and were considering animal cruelty charges at the time. They were also working to determine if the operation was a possible puppy mill.

Police are expected to make more announcements regarding the individuals arrested and the charges they are now facing.