PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An Expungement Clinic will be hosted this weekend to help residents see if there’s anything they can do about their criminal records.

The event is part of Project Reset which was launched this summer, along with the Pennsylvania “Clean Slate” law, to help eligible Allegheny County residents with criminal records see if they can either seal their charges, expunge their record or seek a state pardon.

The Expungement Clinic will be held at the Carnegie Library of Homewood on Hamilton Avenue on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

When Governor Tom Wolf signed into law The Clean Slate, it meant thousands of people in the state with criminal records could get their lives back on track.

They could get a better job with better housing, but a year after the law went into effect, many still don’t know how to navigate through the process.

Under the Clean Slate law, those eligible include people who have been found not guilty in court or those who committed nonviolent crimes more than 10 years ago.

During the Expungement Clinic, the Office of Public Defender will have 24 staff members to help community members take a look at their records.