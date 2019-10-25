PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Department of Public Works announced that construction on the Philip Murray (South Tenth Street) Bridge has been completed.
This second wave of the project, that began on June 19, 2017, primarily focused on the installation of a bridge cable dehumidification system.
The system is expected to prevent cable corrosion and save an estimated $4 million in future maintenance costs.
According to Public Works, only two other bridges in the United States have this innovative system: the Delaware Memorial Bridges and William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial (Bay) Bridges in Maryland.
Some other major repairs included steel repair, cable wrapping, asphalt replacement, waterproof reinforcement, painting, line stripping, and installation of new traffic signals.
