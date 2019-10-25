



MERCER, Pa. (KDKA) — The father charged in the death of his teenage son, whose body was found emaciated in a Mercer County home, was in court Friday for his arraignment.

Antonio Juan Gonzalez, 33, is facing charges of criminal homicide and child abuse.

On his way into Magistrate Daniel Davis’ office, Gonzalez addressed reporters, saying, “I tried being a father, and I did the wrong thing by not believing what he said.”

His bond was denied.

#BREAKING: Antonio Gonzalez and Paul Bacorn have been arraigned in Mercer County. Gonzalez is accused of killing his 14-year-old son. Bacorn is a friend of Gonzalez & charged with endangering the welfare of children and criminal conspiracy. Gonzalez’ bond was denied. pic.twitter.com/fhK8iwbP81 — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) October 25, 2019

Gonzalez’s friend, 29-year-old Paul Bacorn, is also charged in the case. He faces counts of criminal conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was also arraigned today, but did not say anything on his way into court.

Gonzalez’s son weighed only 70 pounds at the time of his death. His body was found inside his father’s home on District Road in a rural part of Delaware Township.

“It was squalor conditions, it was in a country setting,” State Police Lt. Dan Ekis said. “The victim was found just inside the trailer. It wasn’t conditions that children should be living in.”

The teen lived in the home with his father and his 4-year-old sister, police said. The boy was reportedly attending cyber school.

“We couldn’t begin to understand what this child went through in 14 short years,” Lt. Ekis said. “But obviously, the way he died — especially at the hands of his father — is especially disturbing.”

Children and Youth Services took custody of the boy’s little sister. Authorities said she was average weight and seemed to be in good health, but she was going to be evaluated as a precaution.

Police say Gonzalez moved the children to Mercer County about a month and a half ago from Allegheny County. According to state police, the children’s mother died a few years ago.

Gonzalez and Bacorn were being held in the Mercer County Jail.