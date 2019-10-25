



NEVILLE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The “Do Not Drink” order has been lifted in Neville Township after earlier contamination concerns.

Allegheny County announced Friday the order has been removed for all customers.

According to Allegheny County officials on Tuesday, an industrial water meter recorded a backflow into the water system of approximately 2,000 gallons.

Neville: The “Do Not Drink” restriction for the water in the township has been removed for all customers. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) October 25, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The content of the backflow was not known, creating a threat of contamination. Neville Township officials say it may have originated from a fire suppression system.

A “Do Not Use” order was then put in place.

On Wednesday, the “Do Not Use” order was lifted, and a “Do Not Drink” order was put in.