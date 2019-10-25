PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We all know kids, and a lot of adults too, love dressing up for Halloween, but what about our pets?
The National Retail Federation says pet owners plan on spending $490 million this year on costumes for their furry friends.
It’s a trend that continues to grow.
According to the trends data site SEMRush, people are thinking of these top 10 outfits for their dogs this Howl-o-ween:
- Spider
- Ewok
- Lion
- Batman
- Shark
- Dinosaur
- UPS Driver
- Dragon
- Harry Potter
- Pumpkin
It’s such a fun trend, Pittsburgh Today Live’s service puppy-in-training, Penguin, is getting in on the action.
During his weekly visit ahead of the spooky holiday, his mom, Jill, brought along four adorable costumes. Now, #TeamPTL wants you to vote for your favorite!
Penguin, a Canine Companions for Independence puppy, dressed up as a teddy bear, Dumbo, and of course, a penguin and a Pittsburgh Penguin.
See them here:
Now, vote here:
Do you plan on dressing up your furry friend this year? It’s the perfect way to get your dogs, cats and other critters involved in the fun.
