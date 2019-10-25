



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We all know kids, and a lot of adults too, love dressing up for Halloween, but what about our pets?

The National Retail Federation says pet owners plan on spending $490 million this year on costumes for their furry friends.

It’s a trend that continues to grow.

According to the trends data site SEMRush, people are thinking of these top 10 outfits for their dogs this Howl-o-ween:

Spider

Ewok

Lion

Batman

Shark

Dinosaur

UPS Driver

Dragon

Harry Potter

Pumpkin

It’s such a fun trend, Pittsburgh Today Live’s service puppy-in-training, Penguin, is getting in on the action.

During his weekly visit ahead of the spooky holiday, his mom, Jill, brought along four adorable costumes. Now, #TeamPTL wants you to vote for your favorite!

Penguin, a Canine Companions for Independence puppy, dressed up as a teddy bear, Dumbo, and of course, a penguin and a Pittsburgh Penguin.

See them here:

Do you plan on dressing up your furry friend this year? It’s the perfect way to get your dogs, cats and other critters involved in the fun.

