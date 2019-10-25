TREE OF LIFE:Remember. Repair. Together. One Year Since The Synagogue Massacre.
Filed Under:Grove City, Local TV, Mercer County, School Threat

GROVE CITY (KDKA) — Extra security will be on hand at several Grove City schools today.

On Thursday, students at the high school reported hearing rumors that a student posted threatening images and made threatening statements.

The district investigated, along with state police, who talked with the student in question.

Police say there is no indication of a threat being made, but they will maintain an increased police presence at the middle and high school campuses today.

