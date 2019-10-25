PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– A local interview with any president of the United States is rare, so it’s natural that people often ask me what’s it like behind the scenes.

In this case with President Trump, we did not know for sure whether the interview was on until about five minutes before the president walked in the door of a special room set aside at the convention center.

Meghan Burris is the director of media affairs at the White House.

She says the president makes the final decision on air force one.

Many times these local interviews get canceled at the last minute — but when it does happen — watch for many white house aides, an official photographer, and stenographer to join the crowd, along with secret service agents who accompany the president everywhere.

I stick to Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania-related questions, and some have funny interludes.

President Trump said, “Tremendous amount of work in Pennsylvania here. Pennsylvania, look I went to school here. I went to college in Pennsylvania, the good Old Wharton School of Finance. It’s a great place…”

The interviews are short — I was told no more than five minutes and we stuck to that.

But the president did linger for a few comments with me about the steelers, always a great non-political way to say good-bye.