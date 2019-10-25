



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Two more spots on the Pennsylvania turnpike are going cashless.

Gateway Toll Plaza in Lawrence County near the border of Pennsylvania and Ohio and the Greensburg Bypass in Westmoreland County will no longer accept cash or credit cards starting Oct. 27.

The only way to pay tolls in those two locations will be by the “toll by plate” method or an E-ZPass.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says cars without E-ZPasses will have a photo of their license plate taken. An invoice to the vehicle’s registered owner will be sent within a month.

According to the Turnpike Commission’s CEO Mark Compton, going cashless “allows for the free flow of traffic by not stopping to pay a toll, it eases congestion, boosts mobility and ensures safer travel for motorists throughout the region.”

However, it will be more expensive for those without an E-ZPass. Now, entering from Ohio at the Gateway Toll Plaza is $7.90. After Oct. 27, if you don’t have an EZ-Pass, you’ll be charged $12.50.

Using an E-ZPass, the costs will also increase from $5.50 to $5.90.

Cashless tolling is slated to go statewide by 2022.

If you don’t have an E-ZPass, you can apply for one online.