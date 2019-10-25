PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A local law enforcement agency is warning residents about scammers calling and pretending to be employees of the sheriff’s office.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, a recent phone scam seems to be targeting members of the medical community.

Officials say a caller tells victims they have an outstanding warrant and the caller needs money.

Reportedly, the person on the phone pretends to be a member of law enforcement and has even used the names of specific supervisors and deputies, like Sergeant or Deputy William Davis.

The sheriff’s office says the victims are told there’s an outstanding issue like jury duty or an unpaid summons.

The sheriff’s office wants to let residents know they will never ask for “these types of funding.”

The origin of these calls is currently under investigation.

If you’ve been scammed, contact the Allegheny County Sherrif’s Office at 412-350-4714.