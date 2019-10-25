PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Clouds arrive today with rain chances returning on Saturday afternoon.
Highs today will be near 60 degrees and wind will be out of the northwest at around 5 mph.
Rain chances move in Saturday afternoon after 3 p.m. and continue through noon on Sunday, with some weak storms expected along the cold front that pushes through the area from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Even with the cold front moving through, temperatures will stay on the warm side with Monday highs topping 65 degrees.
Highs through Halloween day, Thursday, will be in the mid- to upper-60s with some possibly hitting 70 degrees.
There will also be a rain chance Wednesday and Thursday.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.