PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Don’t worry about transportation to this Sunday’s service, Port Authority has you covered.

Port Authority will be offering free bus service to and from Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum for the Tree of Life Memorial Service.

Bus routes 61A, 61B, 61C, and 61D, as well as 71A, 71B, 71C, and 71D will be free from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. this Sunday.

Port Authority will also offer extra trips on bus routes 61D and 71D, in addition to the regularly scheduled weekend service.

Visit portauthority.org/ for schedule and trip planning information.

