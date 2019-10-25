Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Don’t worry about transportation to this Sunday’s service, Port Authority has you covered.
Port Authority will be offering free bus service to and from Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum for the Tree of Life Memorial Service.
Bus routes 61A, 61B, 61C, and 61D, as well as 71A, 71B, 71C, and 71D will be free from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. this Sunday.
Port Authority will also offer extra trips on bus routes 61D and 71D, in addition to the regularly scheduled weekend service.
Visit portauthority.org/ for schedule and trip planning information.
You must log in to post a comment.