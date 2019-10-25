



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say they have filed additional charges against the woman accused in the disappearance of a 2-year-old girl.

Sharena Nancy, 25, is now charged with criminal homicide in little Nalani Johnson’s death. She also faces abuse of a corpse charges.

Those charges are in addition to the ones she is already facing, including kidnapping of a minor, concealing the whereabouts of a child and interference with custody of children.

Police say Nancy abducted the little girl on Aug. 31 in Penn Hills.

Johnson was found dead several days later, of Sept. 3, in Pine Ridge Park in Indiana County.

Earlier this week, the Indiana County coroner ruled Johnson’s death a homicide.

RELATED STORIES:

Investigators said Johnson’s father and Nancy were beginning a romantic relationship, and argued just before the girl disappeared.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said technology tracked Nancy’s car and phone from Penn Hills to Blairsville and back.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.