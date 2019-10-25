PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– If you haven’t had a chance to indulge in the gore and horror of October, here’s a list of all the classics that you don’t want to miss.
CenturylinkQuote.com built a report to show each state’s favorite spooky TV show.
The team analyzed Google search data for the most popular horror TV shows over the past five years, from August 17, 2014, to now.
In the final report, Pennsylvania’s most-watched show is Bates Motel.
Here’s a list of the most popular shows across the country (in order from most popular to least popular):
1. Stranger Things
2. Supernatural
3. The Walking Dead
4. American Horror Story
5. Fear the Walking Dead
6. iZombie
7. The Terror
8. The Vampire Diaries
9. The Haunting of Hill House
10. Buffy the Vampire Slayer
11. Bates Motel
12. Ash vs. Evil Dead
13. Scream Queens
14. Hannibal
15. The X-Files
