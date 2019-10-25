MEADVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — State Police have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a little girl from Crawford County who was reportedly abducted by her father.

According to state police, 2-year-old Dawyson Wright was last seen on Turner Road in Meadville.

She is believed to be with her father, 27-year-old Travis Wright.

He was driving a 1988, red-colored Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck with the Pennsylvania license plate ZKV-0618. The truck has a black hood.

Dawyson has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink and blue Levis shirt and pink pajama pants.

Anyone who has seen the father and daughter is asked to call 911.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.