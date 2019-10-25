TREE OF LIFE:Remember. Repair. Together. One Year Since The Synagogue Tragedy. Click To Watch Our KDKA Special.
MEADVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — State Police have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a little girl from Crawford County who was reportedly abducted by her father.

According to state police, 2-year-old Dawyson Wright was last seen on Turner Road in Meadville.

(Photo Credit: PA State Police/Facebook)

She is believed to be with her father, 27-year-old Travis Wright.

(Photo Credit: PA State Police/Facebook)

He was driving a 1988, red-colored Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck with the Pennsylvania license plate ZKV-0618. The truck has a black hood.

Dawyson has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink and blue Levis shirt and pink pajama pants.

 

Anyone who has seen the father and daughter is asked to call 911.

