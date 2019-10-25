WASHINGTON (KDKA) — The Drug Enforcement Administration is expanding “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day” to include electronic vaping devices and cartridges.
The Crescent Township Police posted the notice Friday on Facebook.
The DEA’s “National Drug Take Back Day” gives people a way to properly dispose of prescription drugs, and now vaping devices, they no longer use.
The DEA said it cannot accept devices containing lithium-ion batteries.
“This year, we are taking a step further by accepting vaping devices and cartridges as we work with our federal partners to combat this emerging public health threat to the nation’s youth,” the DEA said in a release to the Crescent Township Police.
Pittsburgh is hosting eight sites for “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day” on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
The eight spots can be found below and more information can be found here.
ZONE 1: 1501 Brighton Road
ZONE 2: 2000 Centre Avenue
ZONE 3: 830 E. Warrington Avenue
ZONE 4: 5858 Northumberland Street
ZONE 5: 1401 Washington Boulevard
ZONE 6: 312 S. Main Street
Phillips Rec Center: 201 Parkfield Street
Police Headquarters: 1203 Western Avenue
