TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) — An Allegheny County Police Officer was involved in a two-vehicle accident when responding to a domestic disturbance in Turtle Creek on Saturday night.
The accident occurred on Airbrake Avenue and Ninth Street and the intersection has been shut down due to debris scattered on the road.
The officer was on his way to the scene when he collided with the actor involved in the disturbance.
According to police, the actor was armed during the accident.
An update on the officer and the actor have not yet been made available.
