TREE OF LIFE:Remember. Repair. Together. One Year Since The Synagogue Tragedy. Click To Watch Our KDKA Special.
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMMike Tomlin Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Accident, Allegheny County Police, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) — An Allegheny County Police Officer was involved in a two-vehicle accident when responding to a domestic disturbance in Turtle Creek on Saturday night.

The accident occurred on Airbrake Avenue and Ninth Street and the intersection has been shut down due to debris scattered on the road.

The officer was on his way to the scene when he collided with the actor involved in the disturbance.

According to police, the actor was armed during the accident.

An update on the officer and the actor have not yet been made available.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments