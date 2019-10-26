



MIAMI (KDKA) — Antonio Brown is voicing his displeasure of the guaranteed money the Raiders apparently owe him.

Brown took to Twitter claiming Oakland used him for the HBO ratings during training camp.

“Used me for the HBO ratings then rip my guarantees! No way I play with scrubs on weak weak basis chicken plan was for shirts not 🏈”

Used me for the HBO ratings then rip my guarantees! No way I play with scrubs on weak weak basis chicken plan was for shirts not 🏈 https://t.co/tFdNvuMbcA — AB (@AB84) October 26, 2019

Brown requested his release on the day the Raiders cut him from his multi-year contract. He celebrated by running around his Oakland home, screaming in the backyard, which was posted to social media.

As the story goes, Brown spent just over a week with the Patriots before he was cut amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Since then, he has been on a tirade against the league and former employers via social media, while also filing a grievance to attempt to retrieve some of that “guaranteed” money he has lost since the Summer.