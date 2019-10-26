Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–JPMorgan Chase plans to hire 150 new employees and open 25 branches in the Pittsburgh area.
According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the first downtown branch opened at One Oxford Centre on Friday.
Chase has been doing business for decades in southwestern Pennsylvania and has 235,000 consumer and 8,000 business customers in Allegheny County.
Pittsburgh has always been an important market for us,” Sandra Reiman, market director of banking for Pittsburgh, said in a prepared statement. “We’re excited to be deepening our connection to this community. This will create more well-paying jobs for people in the area, and allow us to better serve new and existing customers.”
