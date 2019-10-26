



Claire

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Claire came to Animal Friends after a fire forced her and her feline siblings out of their home. She prefers not to be picked up, but does enjoy playing with people and toys. Claire has lots of energy and likes to have plenty of toys to keep her busy! And, if you have a few places to climb and perch in your home, she’s ready to move in!