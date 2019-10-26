Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
Claire
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Claire came to Animal Friends after a fire forced her and her feline siblings out of their home. She prefers not to be picked up, but does enjoy playing with people and toys. Claire has lots of energy and likes to have plenty of toys to keep her busy! And, if you have a few places to climb and perch in your home, she’s ready to move in!
- To find out more about how to adopt Claire, visit this link!
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
Rufus and Polly & Wally
Orphans of the Storm
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Hi, I’m Rufus! As of January 2019 I’m a 5 year old Mastiff/American Bulldog mix. I’m a big friendly guy, but I do not like rough handling and need to be adopted into a home without kids. I would do best with a dog experienced person who has a strong/confident personality. For more info or to meet me, please contact the shelter. Hope to see you soon! Check out my video!
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Wally came to the shelter after being found by the side of the road near his dead sibling. Poor Wally was so scared and couldn’t figure out what was going on. Clearly, he had been in someone’s home and then he found himself all alone and scared. He has been in foster with Polly (also on petfinder for adoption). He is very special and loves to be petted and loved. Wally and Polly are in a foster home with adult cats, and 3 dogs. As of 10/14/19, Wally is approx. 12-14 weeks old.
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24
