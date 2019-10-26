Comments
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Senator Vincent Hughes, the state senator from Pennsylvania Senate District 07 in Eastern Pennsylvania, is trying to provide more help for victims of domestic violence.
The “SAFE Act” would provide $15 million to develop housing for survivors of domestic abuse, human trafficking, and sexual assault.
The money allotted in the bill would go toward organizations in the state that help survivors find housing.
In Pittsburgh, it is estimated thousands of people are turned away from housing each year.
The bill comes in October which is also Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
