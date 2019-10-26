Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One man has been arrested following a hit-and-run that took place downtown on Saturday afternoon.
Frederick Clark was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) after he attempted to leave the scene of an accident near the intersection of 7th Avenue and Penn Street just before 3:30.
When Clark attempted to leave the scene, he hit an elderly man with his car.
The man was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police are investigating this incident.
You must log in to post a comment.