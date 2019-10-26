Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–The city of Pittsburgh is looking for suggestions on how to spend $10 million allocated for affordable housing.
Housing Opportunity Fund (HOF) is the city’s first affordable housing trust fund.
The City is committing $10 million per year for the next 12 years to fund HOF programs.
HOF staff members are gathering public feedback for the 2020 allocation plan.
If you’d like to take the survey, you can find it here.
Responses will be collected and shared with the HOF Advisory Board.
