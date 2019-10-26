



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Waking up this morning we are off to a dry and cloudy start. We make it right around average near the 60 degree mark for our high.

KDKA Meteorologist Mary Ours says if you have plans for any fall festivities today, grab the umbrella! Light rain will be moving in this afternoon and continuing through the evening hours for all you trick or treaters.

A soggy start to our Sunday but mild with temperatures in the mid 50s, and we dry out through the afternoon behind the cold front. Next work and school week many will be pushing the 70s!