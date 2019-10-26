Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)-Indiana Borough Police are warning about the latest phone scam that’s making the rounds.
A resident said she got a call from someone pretending to be various local, state and federal authorities investigating her social security number that was allegedly tied to illegal activities.
The caller asked for various pieces of personal information, as well as credit card and bank account numbers.
Indiana Borough Police remind residents not to give out personal information on unsolicited calls.
If you do receive a call that appears to be legitimate, but you aren’t sure, hang up and call the agency to verify the call.
