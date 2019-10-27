PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old Virginia girl who they now believe might be headed to West Virginia.

The FBI originally spread the word in the Pittsburgh area, not knowing exactly where she was headed.

According to the FBI, Isabel Hicks was last seen at her home about an hour north of Richmond early Monday morning.

An Ambert Alert was issued on Friday for Hicks, who officials said is believed to be armed with a gun and may be suicidal.

She is believed to have been abducted by Bruce Lynch Jr., and considered an endangered missing juvenile.

Agents say they may be in a light blue, almost silver-looking 2003 Toyota Matrix with Virginia tag VEM-9071.

Officials say Lynch may have switched tags to Virginia UXW-3614 or 249-9UT.

They think the pair may be staying in wooded areas and camping.

