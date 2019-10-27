Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Allegheny County Port Authority is offering free bus rides to people attending the Tree of Life Memorial Service this Sunday.
Bus routes 61A, 61B, 61C and 61D along with 71A, 71B, 71C and 71D will operate from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. to and from Soldiers & Sailors Hall.
Extra trips on the 61D and 71D bus routes will also be available.
If you have any questions, you can call Port Authority customer service at 412-442-2000 through 4:30 p.m.
Bus route information can be found on Port Authority’s website.
