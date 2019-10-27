



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As the Pittsburgh community gathers at multiple events to remember the 11 innocent lives lost one year ago at Tree of Life Synagogue, Pittsburgh Public Safety says there are security plans in place.

Officials say they recognize the significance and importance of upcoming events that will take place all over Pittsburgh.

Some security will be very visible, but not all.

“We’ve hired off-duty officers to be at every event in a plainclothes capacity and in a uniform capacity,” said Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Zone 4 Cmdr. Dan Hermann.

There will also be marked and unmarked cars.

A year ago, a gunman killed 11 people at Squirrel Hill’s Tree of Life Synagogue.

Pittsburgh is remembering the 11 lives lost, the two survivors, the four police officers shot while rushing in to help and the countless people who have done the little things over the last year that have made a difference in the lives of people dealing with unspeakable tragedy.