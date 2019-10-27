PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– PennDOT crews will continue to paint roadway lines this week.
Starting Monday, October 28, line painting operations will be requiring single-lane restrictions.
The project will continue from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day in the following locations:
· Route 2031 (Lincoln Highway, Foster Road) in White Oak Borough and North Versailles Township
· Route 2033 (McClintock Road) in White Oak Borough
· Route 2035 (McKee Road) in White Oak Borough and North Versailles Township
· Route 2042 (Skyline Drive, Pennsylvania Avenue, Goldstrohm Avenue) in Dravosburg and West Mifflin boroughs
· Route 2045 (Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard, Mifflin Road) in West Mifflin Borough
· Route 2052 (Thompson Run Road) in West Mifflin Borough
· Route 2116 (Bettis Road) in West Mifflin Borough
· I-376 (Parkway West) in various municipalities (operations will not begin until after 9 a.m.)
District 11 is advising drivers to be cautious and avoid crossing the fresh lines.
PennDOT is not responsible for paint on vehicles. If you accidentally get paint on your vehicle remove it as soon as possible with soap and high-pressure water.
The project is expected to be completed by Saturday, November 2.
